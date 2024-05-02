Q1 2024 Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 08:45PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to Fresh Del Monte Produce first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Today's conference call is being broadcast live over the Internet and is also being recorded for playback purposes. (Operator Instructions)



For opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn today's call over to the Vice President, Corporate Communications with Fresh Del Monte Produce, Claudia Pou. Please go ahead, Ms. Pou.



Claudia Pou - Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc - Vice President, Global Head of Corporate Communications



Thank you, Audra. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our first-quarter 2024 conference call. I'm Claudia Pou, Vice President, Corporate Communications with Fresh Del Monte Produce. Joining me in today's discussion are Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Monica Vicente, the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



I hope you've had a chance to review the press release that was issued earlier via BusinessWire. You may also visit the company's IR website at