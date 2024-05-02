Q1 2024 MercadoLibre Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Richard M. Cathcart - MercadoLibre, Inc. - Head of IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the MercadoLibre Earnings Conference Call for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. Thank you for joining us. I'm Richard Cathcart, MercadoLibre's Investor Relations Officer.



Today, we will share our quarterly highlights on video, after which we will begin our live Q&A session with our management team.



With that, let's begin with a summary of our results.



Martin de los Santos - MercadoLibre, Inc. - EVP & CFO



Hello, everyone. I'm pleased to report another quarter of solid results with excellent operational and financial performance in Brazil and Mexico. Both countries posted GMV growth, approximately 30% year-on-year