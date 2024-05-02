Q1 2024 Stem Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Ted Durbin - Stem Inc - Head of Investor Relations



Ted Durbin - Stem Inc - Head of Investor Relations



Our comments today also include non-GAAP financial measures. Additional details and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in our earnings release. We'll be using a slide presentation today for our earnings release and presentation on the Investor