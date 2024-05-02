Q3 2024 Paylocity Holding Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 02, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Paylocity Holdings Corporation Third Quarter 2024 Fiscal Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Ryan Glenn. Please go ahead.
Ryan Glenn - Paylocity Holding Corporation - CFO & Treasurer
Good afternoon, and welcome to Paylocity's earnings results call for the third quarter of fiscal '24, which ended on March 31, 2024. I'm Ryan Glenn, Chief Financial Officer, and joining me on the call today are Steve Beauchamp, and Toby Williams, Co-CEOs of Paylocity. Today, we will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market closed.
A webcast replay of this call will be available for the next 45 days on our website under the Investor Relations tab. Before beginning, we must caution you that today's remarks, including statements made during the question-and-answer session, contain forward-looking statements. These statements
