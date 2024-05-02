May 02, 2024 / 11:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Sight Sciences earnings results conference call. (Operator Instructions)
Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Trip Taylor, Investor Relations and five net financial. Please go ahead.
Trip Taylor - Sight Sciences Inc - Investor Relations
Thank you for participating in today's call. Presenting today are Sight Sciences's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Badawi; and Chief Financial Officer, Ali Bauerlein. Also, in attendance is Sight Sciences' Chief Commercial Officer, Matt Link.
Earlier today, Sight Sciences released its financial results for the three months ended March 31st, 2024, and reaffirmed revenue and adjusted operating expense guidance for full year 2024. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website at investors.sightsciences.com.
I'd like to remind everyone that comments made by management today and answers to questions will include forward
Q1 2024 Sight Sciences Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 02, 2024 / 11:30PM GMT
