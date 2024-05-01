On May 1, 2024, Allan Thygesen, President and Chief Executive Officer of DocuSign Inc (DOCU, Financial), executed a sale of 8,086 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

DocuSign Inc (DOCU, Financial) specializes in electronic agreement services, providing solutions that automate the agreement process for businesses globally. The company's platform includes eSignature, an electronic signature solution that allows an agreement to be signed electronically on various devices.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 131,388 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 21 insider sells and no insider buys at DocuSign Inc (DOCU, Financial).

On the date of the sale, shares of DocuSign Inc (DOCU, Financial) were priced at $56.16, resulting in a market cap of approximately $12.04 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 161.43, which is above the industry median of 27.3.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of DocuSign Inc (DOCU, Financial) is estimated at $70.89 per share, making the stock modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.79.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might interest investors tracking insider behaviors, especially considering the stock's current valuation and trading status relative to its GF Value.

