Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

Enovis Corp (ENOV, Financial) reported a strong first quarter with a 27% year-over-year reported growth and 5% on a pro forma combined basis.

The company successfully completed the acquisition of Lima, enhancing its product offerings and market reach.

Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 220 basis points, driven by Recon growth, productivity improvements, and stable inflation and pricing trends.

Significant progress in integrating the Lima acquisition, with early execution by combined teams showing positive results.

Robust new product pipeline, including the U.S. rollout of the EMPOWR Revision Knee and the clearance of AltiVate Small Shell in Europe, positioning ENOV for continued innovation leadership.

Negative Points

Integration dissynergies from the Lima acquisition impacted growth by 2% to 3%, although this was in line with projections.

Flat performance in U.S. hips and knees sectors against a strong prior year, indicating potential challenges in these areas.

First quarter's effective tax rate increased to 23% from 21% last year, raising the cost of operations slightly.

Interest expenses increased significantly to $20 million for the quarter compared to $6 million in 2023, reflecting higher debt levels post-acquisition.

While integration efforts are slightly ahead of plans, ongoing integration activities pose risks of operational disruptions and may impact short-term performance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Based on our estimates, Lima came in ahead of expectations. Can you discuss the integration progress and what drove the upside? Additionally, could you elaborate on the 2% to 3% negative growth impact from the integration?

A: Matthew L. Trerotola, CEO & Chairman of Enovis Corporation, explained that the integration is progressing well, with expected impacts within their projected estimates. The negative growth impacts, particularly in the U.S., were due to choices made during channel integration, which were anticipated and factored into their plans. Despite these impacts, the underlying business remains strong, with a clear path to accelerate growth throughout the year.

Q: Could you clarify the performance of the Recon segment, considering the 2% to 3% dissynergies and one less selling day?

A: Matthew L. Trerotola noted that adjusting for these factors, the Recon growth would have been closer to 9% to 11%. He confirmed that this is an accurate conceptualization of the segment's performance.

Q: Can you provide more details on the cross-selling opportunities and the expected timing for these initiatives, particularly in the U.S. and overseas?

A: Matthew L. Trerotola highlighted the significant cross-selling opportunities, especially with the integration of Lima's products, such as revision cones and custom Promade products in the U.S. He expects these initiatives to ramp up in the second half of the year, contributing positively to growth.

Q: What are the key milestones and logistical steps remaining in the integration of Lima? Also, could you discuss the trends in gross margins?

A: Matthew L. Trerotola outlined that the primary focus has been on commercial integration, with significant progress made. Key future steps include IT system integrations and operational synergies. Phillip Benjamin Berry, CFO, added that gross margins improved by 70 basis points year-over-year and are expected to continue improving.

Q: Could you discuss the specific devices driving strong performance in the foot and ankle portfolio and the competitive landscape?

A: Matthew L. Trerotola mentioned several key technologies, including DynaNail and Novastep products, driving growth in the foot and ankle segment. He noted a healthy market environment and a strong, aligned channel strategy that supports continued growth.

Q: What was the organic performance excluding Lima, and why was the integration-related impact felt more on the base business rather than on Lima?

A: Phillip Benjamin Berry clarified that the integration impacts were considered in their guidance and affected both the legacy and Lima businesses. He indicated that the core business would have seen over 8% growth excluding these impacts, affirming strong performance in core technologies.

