Release Date: May 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

RXO Inc reported a significant year-over-year growth in brokerage volume, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit volume growth.

The company successfully managed a favorable mix of contract and spot business, with contract business representing 79% of the mix, positioning it well for future market improvements.

RXO Inc's LTL business showed robust growth, with volumes increasing by 29% year-over-year, benefiting from increased scale and automation capabilities.

The company is making strategic organizational changes, such as moving its freight forwarding business under managed transportation, to create more comprehensive solutions for customers and drive growth.

RXO Inc has a strong sales pipeline, the largest it's been in four years, indicating potential for future business expansion and revenue growth.

Negative Points

Despite growth in volumes, RXO Inc experienced a decline in revenue to $913 million from $1 billion in the previous year, primarily due to lower freight rates.

The company's adjusted EBITDA was $15 million, down from $37 million in the first quarter of 2023, reflecting challenges in the freight market.

RXO Inc reported a decrease in gross margin, which declined by 130 basis points year-over-year, due to lower brokerage gross margins and challenging market conditions.

The overall freight market remains soft, with weakening demand and a slower rate of carrier exits than anticipated, which could pose risks to future growth.

RXO Inc is facing inflationary pressures and a need for further cost reductions, planning to cut at least $35 million of annualized operating expenses to maintain profitability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you provide more color on the volume performance for the first quarter and your truckload volume growth expectations for 2Q? How does this stack up on a multiyear growth standpoint and your ability to take share across the cycle?

A: Drew Wilkerson, CEO of RXO Inc, highlighted the company's pride in achieving an 8% year-over-year growth in truckload volumes during the first quarter. Looking ahead to the second quarter, despite tougher comparisons and a general downturn in the market, RXO expects to maintain strong multiyear stack growth, with contractual business anticipated to increase by around 40% on a three-year stack basis. This demonstrates the company's ability to gain and retain market share.

Q: Can you provide some insights on the gross margin and gross profit per load trends observed in April?

A: Drew Wilkerson noted improvements in gross profit per load and gross margin each month from January through April, with April showing further enhancements. This trend reflects RXO's effective management of costs and pricing in a challenging market environment.

Q: Regarding the EBITDA guidance, is the sequential improvement primarily due to operating expense reductions?

A: James Harris, CFO of RXO Inc, explained that the anticipated sequential increase in EBITDA is driven by several factors including strong gross profit per load in the brokerage business, seasonal upticks in complementary services like Last Mile, and operational improvements. Cost reductions also contribute to this positive outlook.

Q: How are you managing the contract mix in preparation for market recovery, and what flexibility do you have there?

A: Drew Wilkerson discussed the strategic management of contract mix, emphasizing that strong customer relationships and reliable service position RXO well for capturing higher-margin spot volumes and project freight as the market recovers. He noted that while contractual business might face pressure, the increase in spot business could offset this with higher gross profits.

Q: Can you elaborate on the strong volume growth expected in LTL and its impact on overall volume growth in brokerage?

A: Drew Wilkerson confirmed that RXO anticipates overall volume growth in brokerage, driven significantly by strong performance in the LTL segment. He attributed this growth to RXO's ability to alleviate customer headaches associated with LTL management through their platform, which enhances service quality and reliability.

Q: Could you discuss the largest sales pipeline in four years and its distribution across different segments?

A: Drew Wilkerson highlighted the diversity of RXO's portfolio as a key factor in achieving the largest sales pipeline in four years. He mentioned significant contributions from various segments including LTL, managed transportation, and Last Mile, indicating broad-based demand for RXO's services across different transportation modalities.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.