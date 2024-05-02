Gannett Co Inc (GCI) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Digital Growth Amidst Revenue Challenges

Despite a net loss, GCI shows promising growth in digital revenues and subscription metrics, setting a positive trajectory for digital transformation.

Author's Avatar
28 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Operating Revenues: $635.8 million, a decrease of 5% year-over-year.
  • Digital Revenues: $267.5 million, up 8.1% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $57.6 million, margin at 9.1%.
  • Net Loss: $84.8 million, adjusted net loss of $36.4 million.
  • Free Cash Flow: Improved to a source of $9.5 million from a use of $2.1 million in the prior-year quarter.
  • Digital Advertising: Grew 5.3% in Q1.
  • Digital-Only Subscription Revenue: $43.5 million, up 21.3%.
  • Digital-Only RPU: Reached a new high of $7.22, up 22.4% year-over-year.
  • Print and Commercial Revenues: Continued focus on improving legacy revenue streams.
  • Debt Repayment: $16.3 million of total debt paydown for the quarter.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Gannett Co Inc (GCI, Financial) reported a significant improvement in digital revenue, which grew by 8% year-over-year and now represents over 42% of total revenues.
  • Digital-only subscription revenue and digital-only RPU reached new highs, with growth rates exceeding 20% compared to the first quarter of the previous year.
  • The company's Digital Marketing Solutions (DMS) business returned to growth, with revenues up 3.7% over the same period last year, ahead of expectations.
  • Partnership revenue nearly doubled over the prior year, contributing significantly to earnings and free cash flow with high margins.
  • Gannett Co Inc (GCI) achieved a marked improvement in free cash flow compared to the prior year period and improved sequential year-over-year trends in adjusted EBITDA.

Negative Points

  • Total operating revenues for Q1 were down by 5%, indicating a decrease despite improvements in digital revenue streams.
  • The company reported a net loss of $84.8 million for the quarter, influenced by a $46 million asset impairment related to the exit from its leased McLean, Virginia facility.
  • Despite growth in digital areas, the print and commercial revenues segment continues to face challenges, necessitating ongoing efforts to improve trends in legacy revenue streams.
  • While digital revenues are growing, the overall revenue deceleration and the need for continued significant improvements highlight ongoing pressures in transitioning to a digital-first business model.
  • The company's adjusted net loss of $36.4 million reflects ongoing financial challenges despite positive developments in digital and partnership revenues.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What caused the total revenue deceleration improvement from -8% to -5% sequentially, and how do you see this trend continuing throughout the year?
A: Michael Reed, CEO, noted the first quarter's strong performance gives confidence in achieving revenue growth by year-end. He expects a 1 to 1.5 points improvement in revenue trend each quarter, driven mainly by digital revenue growth, which is anticipated to surpass 10% this year.

Q: What drove the significant increase in digital revenue growth from less than 2% to 8% in the last quarters, and how will this trend continue?
A: Michael Reed explained that Q1's digital revenue growth exceeded expectations, driven by advertising growth, digital-only subscription revenue, and DMS revenue. He expects these factors to fuel continued growth throughout the year, with partnership revenue expected to double, reaching about $20 million with high EBITDA margins.

Q: Can you provide more details about the new AI-powered CRM toolset in the DMS business?
A: Chris Cho, President of Digital Marketing Solutions, described the AI-powered CRM toolset designed to address customer pain points in managing and prioritizing leads. The product is currently in beta testing with positive feedback and is expected to be monetized and made broadly available soon.

Q: How do you feel about the free cash flow trends and full-year guidance based on Q1 results?
A: Doug Horne, CFO, expressed confidence in meeting full-year expectations for free cash flow and EBITDA growth, highlighting that Q1 typically has weaker cash flow, making the positive results particularly encouraging.

Q: What are your expectations for digital subscription growth and RPU trends going forward?
A: Doug Horne discussed the strategic shift to focus on acquiring long-term digital subscribers, which has begun to show positive results. He sees potential for both volume growth and RPU increases, driven by underpricing relative to the market and enhanced content strategies.

Q: Could you elaborate on the audience growth strategies and their impact on revenue?
A: Kristin Roberts, Chief Content Officer, highlighted efforts in local markets and sports verticals that have significantly increased audience engagement and page views. These efforts are expected to drive both direct and partnership revenue growth, particularly in areas like sports betting.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.