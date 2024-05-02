Release Date: May 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN, Financial) reported a 1.7% revenue growth compared to the previous year, supported by the addition of 144 net new stores and a 0.7% increase in same-store sales.

The company's Take 5 Oil Change segment marked its 15th consecutive quarter of positive same-store sales, with significant year-over-year margin expansion of approximately 300 basis points.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN) successfully launched the Driven Advantage purchasing platform, with about 75% of eligible locations beginning to use the platform since its launch in Q1 2023.

The franchise businesses, including Meineke, Maaco, CARSTAR, and 1-800, continued to deliver strong results, contributing significantly to cash flow and maintaining high margins.

Despite challenging weather conditions, Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN) managed to deliver solid financial performance and remains confident in achieving its 2024 guidance.

Negative Points

The first quarter revenue was negatively impacted by extreme weather conditions, particularly in January, which affected business operations.

Ongoing inflationary pressures are expected to continue affecting consumer spending throughout 2024, with lower income households most likely to be impacted.

The U.S. Car Wash segment experienced a decline in margins due to lower revenue, influenced by consumer softness, adverse weather, and competitive intrusion.

The company's U.S. Glass business, Auto Glass Now, is facing challenges in scaling and momentum, although it is a focus for medium- and long-term growth.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN) is undergoing a transition in its CFO role, which could bring uncertainties despite the company's reassurance of a seamless transition.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the competitive dynamics in the Car Wash segment and the recent pricing changes? Are these changes a result of pressure from competitors in certain markets where you need to lean into value?

A: (Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick - President, CEO & Director) The development of the Car Wash business has seen a significant increase in the number of express tunnel car washes in recent years, which impacts the competitive landscape. The pricing changes are part of a strategy to build up the membership base by leaning into value, which has shown positive results in member conversion and retention rates. The team is focused on preserving variable cost improvements and growing membership revenue to create predictability in the segment.

Q: Given the ongoing inflation and its potential impact on lower-income consumers, how might this affect the different segments of Driven Brands, particularly the Auto Glass segment?

A: (Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick - President, CEO & Director) The company anticipates that lower-income households might face challenges due to inflation, but it hasn't seen a direct impact on its businesses yet. Driven Brands is somewhat insulated due to about 50% of its sales coming from commercial or B2B customers, and most of its businesses are needs-based, which are less likely to be deferred by consumers.

Q: Can you provide more details on the changes being implemented in the Car Wash segment, particularly regarding membership pricing strategies?

A: (Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick - President, CEO & Director) The company is testing new pricing strategies aimed at increasing membership, which is crucial for revenue predictability and reducing volatility. Early results from these tests are encouraging, showing improvements in member conversion rates and churn rates. The focus remains on enhancing membership benefits to stabilize the segment's performance.

Q: How is the performance of the U.S. Car Wash business impacting your confidence in achieving the targeted $100 million from asset dispositions this year?

A: (Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick - President, CEO & Director) The asset disposition plan is managed separately from the day-to-day operations of the U.S. Car Wash business. The company remains confident in achieving its target, having already secured $33 million in proceeds in Q1. The focus is on managing these assets effectively to meet the annual target.

Q: With the CFO changes announced, how can you reassure investors about stability and continuity in financial leadership at Driven Brands?

A: (Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick - President, CEO & Director) The company has a strong bench of talent, and Joel Arnao will serve as Interim CFO, ensuring continuity. The transition is expected to be smooth, with a focus on maintaining the strategic direction and financial stability of the company.

Q: What are the strategic benefits of the international Car Wash business, and how does it align with Driven Brands' overall strategy?

A: (Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick - President, CEO & Director) The international Car Wash business, led by Tracy Gehlan, continues to perform well and offers stable and predictable results. While it operates independently from the U.S. business, both teams share best practices and strategies, such as pricing and promotions, to enhance overall performance.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.