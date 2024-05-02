Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

Albemarle Corp (ALB, Financial) demonstrated strong execution with net sales of $1.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $291 million in Q1 2024.

The company is on track to deliver more than $280 million in productivity improvements in 2024, highlighting effective cost management and operational efficiency.

Albemarle Corp (ALB) successfully held several bidding events for spodumene concentrate and lithium carbonate, enhancing lithium market transparency and price discovery.

Significant progress in in-flight growth projects, such as reaching new milestones at Kemerton I and Meishan, positions the company for near-term volume growth and cash flow.

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2024 outlook, reflecting confidence in its operational strategies and market position.

Negative Points

Albemarle Corp (ALB) experienced a significant year-over-year decline in net sales, from $2.6 billion in the previous year to $1.4 billion, primarily due to lower pricing in the energy storage segment.

Adjusted EBITDA saw a substantial decrease compared to the previous year, driven by margin compression on lower pricing and higher cost spodumene impacting cost of goods sold.

The company reported a negative diluted EPS of $0.08, with adjusted diluted EPS at $0.26, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability under current market conditions.

Albemarle Corp (ALB) faces ongoing margin pressure due to the timing of higher cost spodumene flowing through cost of goods sold and reduced equity earnings at the Talison joint venture.

Cash flow conversion in 2024 is expected to be below historical averages due to factors like lower dividends from the Talison JV and increased working capital investments for new plants.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you get to the projected lithium volumes and capacities without raising more equity or debt if current prices don't change?

A: (Jerry Kent Masters - Chairman, President & CEO) Yes, the forecasted volumes for the year are based on the current capital program and ongoing projects, with no need for additional capital.

Q: If lithium prices remain at current levels, would you be able to sustain your current level of CapEx in 2025, or does it need to be reduced?

A: (Jerry Kent Masters - Chairman, President & CEO) If prices stay where they are, CapEx would be ramped down to about $1 billion a year by the end of 2025, which is considered a minimum level to maintain assets.

Q: Could you describe the current fundamentals in the lithium market, particularly any production disruptions or inventory levels?

A: (Jerry Kent Masters - Chairman, President & CEO; Eric W. Norris - President of Energy Storage Global Business Unit) Production has seen some offline movement, particularly in China, affecting prices slightly. Inventory levels are very low, which, combined with strong demand growth in China, is a positive price indicator.

Q: How are geopolitical factors influencing your strategy, particularly in North America?

A: (Jerry Kent Masters - Chairman, President & CEO) The company is pausing to assess its strategy in North America due to current market uncertainties and geopolitical factors, aiming to possibly expand conversion facilities in the region.

Q: What has been the customer feedback and participation rates for your spodumene and carbonate auctions?

A: (Eric W. Norris - President of Energy Storage Global Business Unit) Participation in the auctions has been strong, and the feedback has been positive, helping to enhance market transparency and price discovery.

Q: Are you seeing any signs of restocking in China as we head into a historically peak buying season?

A: (Eric W. Norris - President of Energy Storage Global Business Unit) Yes, inventory levels were very low at the end of March, and there is evidence of restocking in anticipation of increased EV sales and seasonal demand.

