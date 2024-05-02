Organic Revenue Growth: High single-digit increase, balanced by volume and price.

High single-digit increase, balanced by volume and price. Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Expanded nearly 300 basis points.

Expanded nearly 300 basis points. EPS Growth: Increased by 14%.

Increased by 14%. Full Year Guidance: Revenue and margin forecasts raised; EPS guidance increased by $0.08 from the midpoint.

Revenue and margin forecasts raised; EPS guidance increased by $0.08 from the midpoint. Q1 Revenue: Grew 40% overall, with organic growth at 7%.

Grew 40% overall, with organic growth at 7%. Q1 EBITDA Margin: Reached 19.2%, up 290 basis points from the previous year.

Reached 19.2%, up 290 basis points from the previous year. Q1 EPS: Reported at $0.90, up 14% year-over-year, exceeding guidance.

Reported at $0.90, up 14% year-over-year, exceeding guidance. Free Cash Flow Conversion: Started the year at 9%, showing improvement over typical negative Q1 seasonality.

Started the year at 9%, showing improvement over typical negative Q1 seasonality. Measurement & Control Solutions (M&CS) Revenue: Increased by 22%, driven by smart metering demand.

Increased by 22%, driven by smart metering demand. Water Infrastructure Organic Growth: Reported at 6%, led by robust transport demand.

Reported at 6%, led by robust transport demand. Applied Water Revenue: Decreased by 4%, aligned with expectations.

Decreased by 4%, aligned with expectations. Water Solutions and Services (WSS) Organic Revenue: Grew by 6%, with adjusted EBITDA margin strong at 22.3%.

Grew by 6%, with adjusted EBITDA margin strong at 22.3%. Full Year Revenue Forecast: Raised to approximately $8.5 billion, indicating total growth of 15-16% and organic growth of 4-6%.

Raised to approximately $8.5 billion, indicating total growth of 15-16% and organic growth of 4-6%. Full Year EBITDA Margin Forecast: Raised to about 20%, representing a 110 basis point expansion.

Raised to about 20%, representing a 110 basis point expansion. Full Year EPS Guidance: Updated to $4.10 to $4.25, reflecting an increase of $0.08 at the midpoint.

Updated to $4.10 to $4.25, reflecting an increase of $0.08 at the midpoint. Second Quarter Revenue Growth Forecast: Expected to be 23-25% on a reported basis and 5-7% organically.

Expected to be 23-25% on a reported basis and 5-7% organically. Second Quarter EBITDA Margin Forecast: Anticipated to be around 20%, up 90 basis points.

Anticipated to be around 20%, up 90 basis points. Second Quarter EPS Forecast: Projected at $1 to $1.05.

Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

Xylem Inc (XYL, Financial) reported strong first quarter results, outperforming expectations with high single-digit organic revenue growth and a 300 basis point expansion in adjusted EBITDA margin.

Earnings per share (EPS) grew by 14%, driven by robust operational and commercial performance across key segments.

The Measurement & Control Solutions (MCS) segment saw organic revenue growth of over 20% and a significant 500 basis point improvement in margins year-over-year.

Integration synergies with Evoqua are progressing well, with a solid Q1 run rate on cost capture, supporting both revenue and cost synergies.

Xylem Inc (XYL) raised its full-year guidance for revenue, margin, and EPS, reflecting strong current performance and confidence in continued demand.

Negative Points

Despite overall strong performance, the Applied Water segment experienced a decline in orders and a 380 basis point drop in EBITDA margin year-over-year.

Free cash flow conversion started the year at 9%, indicating a significant improvement but still reflects typical negative seasonality for Q1.

The company noted ongoing challenges in emerging markets and Europe within the Applied Water segment, impacting performance.

Higher inflation and investments partially offset the benefits from productivity savings, strong volume, price, and mix improvements.

While government funding is supporting market growth, the inflow is slow, and the impact is expected to be gradual over the next 3 to 5 years.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the Evoqua integration, particularly regarding potential revenue synergies and the rollout of the European business?

A: Matthew Francis Pine, CEO, President & Director of Xylem Inc., noted that the integration is progressing well with cost synergies on track to meet the $100 million run rate for 2024. Revenue synergies are ramping up, with tangible proof points to be shared soon. The team is making quicker progress on capital side expansion internationally, particularly in the Americas and Europe.

Q: What is the focus during the period of portfolio optimization, and how does it affect the growth algorithm? Are you still focused on M&A?

A: CEO Matthew Pine emphasized that executing on the platform built over the past decade, especially with the Evoqua acquisition, remains a top priority to drive above-market growth. The company is focused on profitable growth and margin expansion, with a systematic approach through goal deployment. Capital deployment will focus on high-growth markets with accretive margins, informed by recent value mapping work.

Q: How are the initial impressions regarding the momentum at Xylem and the cultural integration since the leadership changes?

A: CEO Matthew Pine expressed satisfaction with the current momentum and execution on the company’s platform. He highlighted the focus on value capture from the Evoqua transaction and simplification to drive growth. The cultural integration is progressing, emphasizing empowerment, accountability, and innovation.

Q: Can you discuss the underlying dynamics in orders across various segments and any notable market changes?

A: CEO Matthew Pine and CFO William K. Grogan reported that demand remains healthy across most end markets, supported by favorable secular trends and government funding. The Water Infrastructure and Measurement & Control Solutions segments showed strong performance, while the Applied Water segment faced expected cyclical challenges.

Q: Regarding the new EPA rules on PFAS, how do they impact Xylem, and what are the timelines for PFAS impact?

A: CEO Matthew Pine explained that the finalization of the EPA rules provides clarity and a timeline for compliance, with utilities having up to eight years for PFAS removal. Xylem is well-positioned with existing PFAS removal installations and is focusing on innovation in PFAS destruction and real-time sensing technologies.

Q: Could you provide insights into the margin performance in the Measurement & Control Solutions segment and expectations moving forward?

A: CFO William K. Grogan highlighted the significant margin improvement in the Measurement & Control Solutions segment, driven by productivity, volume, price, and favorable mix. The segment is expected to maintain strong margins, with incremental improvements anticipated from ongoing initiatives.

Q: What is the outlook for government funding impacts, particularly related to infrastructure investments in water?

A: CEO Matthew Pine noted that government funding is expected to trickle in slowly, supporting market growth over the next several years without causing sudden spikes. The focus remains on steady integration of these funds into the long-term growth strategy.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.