American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Key Financial and Operational Updates

Discover how AWK's strategic investments and regulatory adaptations are shaping its financial landscape in Q1 2024.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Increased to $0.95 in Q1 2024 from $0.91 in the previous year.
  • Dividend: Quarterly cash dividend raised from $0.7075 to $0.765 per share, marking an 8.1% increase.
  • Capital Investment: Over $600 million invested in infrastructure during the quarter.
  • Long-term Debt Issuance: Successfully issued $1.4 billion in long-term debt.
  • Revenue Adjustments: Recent rate cases in Indiana and West Virginia increased revenues; $98 million in annualized new revenues in rates since January.
  • Acquisitions: Completed the acquisition of Granite City, Illinois Wastewater Treatment Plant; over 60,000 customer connections under agreement.
  • Regulatory Developments: Supported EPA's new drinking water regulations for PFAS; no anticipated change to the $1 billion capital and up to $50 million annual operating expense estimate for compliance.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Earnings per share increased to $0.95 in Q1 2024 from $0.91 in the previous year, indicating solid financial performance.
  • Successful long-term debt issuance of $1.4 billion aligns with the company's 2024 financing plan, supporting capital growth.
  • Dividend increased by 8.1% to $0.765 per share, continuing a trend of consistent dividend growth over the past five years.
  • Invested over $600 million in infrastructure during the quarter, demonstrating commitment to maintaining and improving service quality.
  • Affirmed long-term targets for earnings and dividend growth at 7% to 9%, reflecting confidence in sustained financial health and operational success.

Negative Points

  • Increased operating and maintenance costs by $0.07 per share due to higher fuel, power, and chemical costs, as well as rising employee-related expenses.
  • Depreciation and long-term financing costs increased, reflecting higher expenses associated with investment growth.
  • Challenges related to PFAS regulations, including potential impacts of new EPA rules and ongoing litigation risks.
  • Regulatory pressures and scrutiny, particularly in Pennsylvania, where there is significant discussion about rate cases and fair market value revisions.
  • Higher interest rates pose challenges for financing, although the company is actively managing these through strategic debt issuance.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you hear me?
A: (M. Susan Hardwick - President, CEO & Director) Yes, we can.

Q: With the Pennsylvania rate case, is settlement still an option or is litigating the path to close out? Also, do you see the 1.68 cap in fair market value revisions limiting willingness to sell at all?
A: (M. Susan Hardwick - President, CEO & Director) Settlement is unlikely at this stage. We expect some activity by the Commission in the next several weeks. Regarding fair market value, we need to wait and see how it impacts community interest in selling, but many communities need help, and we're confident in our ability to assist.

Q: Regarding the new circular designations, how do you view litigation risk under these new classifications?
A: (M. Susan Hardwick - President, CEO & Director) We're proactive in resolving CERCLA designation issues and confident in our compliance plans. We don't see this as a huge risk. (Cheryl D. Norton - Executive VP & COO) We're working on legislative fronts to secure protections from CERCLA rules for water and wastewater systems.

Q: Can you discuss the sensitivity around the Pennsylvania rate case and its impact on your capital investments and rate case strategy?
A: (M. Susan Hardwick - President, CEO & Director) We remain confident in our investment plans and regulatory processes. The pace of our filings is driven by the need for infrastructure improvement. We continue to focus on investments that enhance service quality.

Q: What are the steps and expected timeline for the PFAS legislation you are advocating for?
A: (Cheryl D. Norton - Executive VP & COO) Legislation has been filed in both the Senate and House. We are engaging with legislators on both sides to educate them on the issues. The timeline is uncertain due to the political process, but we are pushing for swift movement.

Q: How does the presence of data centers impact your growth and are there any constraints related to this?
A: (Cheryl D. Norton - Executive VP & COO) We haven't seen a significant increase in water demand related to data centers, so the impact is minimal compared to our electric utility peers.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.