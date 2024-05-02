Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc (PLYM, Financial) continues to see new investments in the Golden Triangle, indicating a positive outlook for industrial growth in key markets.

The company maintains a strong balance sheet and liquidity, with over 90% of its debt at fixed rates, operating within a 6 times range for 2024.

Transaction market activity has increased earlier than anticipated, suggesting a healthy market environment for potential growth opportunities.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc (PLYM) is actively pursuing accretive growth opportunities, aiming to fund these through a combination of asset sales and credit facilities.

The company is witnessing interest in significant assets like the 769,000 square foot facility in St. Louis, indicating robust demand and potential for favorable leasing arrangements.

Negative Points

There is a noted delay from tenants in signing leases, as they often seek better deals elsewhere, which could impact the company's leasing efficiency.

Some markets still exhibit negative leverage deals, indicating a mismatch between seller expectations and market conditions, which could affect investment returns.

The company faces challenges with tenant renewals, where large tenants are taking longer to commit to new spaces, potentially affecting occupancy rates.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc (PLYM) is planning to exit certain markets like Kansas City, which might involve challenges in disposing of assets in these locations.

There are concerns about infrastructure and labor availability which could hinder the reshoring initiatives that benefit the company's strategic market positioning.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you elaborate on the current investment opportunities and the expected returns?

A: Jeffrey Witherell, Chairman and CEO, explained that Plymouth focuses on investments that are accretive from day one, emphasizing cash flow rather than specific IRR targets. The company is active in both portfolio and single asset deals, aiming for attractive cap rates and accretive transactions.

Q: Have seller expectations adjusted in the current higher rate environment?

A: Jeffrey Witherell noted that while some markets still see aggressive deals, Plymouth's targeted markets and acquisition strategy allow them to secure transactions with attractive cap rates, suggesting some adjustment in seller expectations.

Q: What is the status of the 769,000 square foot facility in St. Louis and its leasing prospects?

A: Jim Connolly, EVP of Asset Management, mentioned that FedEx is moving out, and there is significant interest in the property, particularly from manufacturing and logistics companies. The company is facilitating early access for potential tenants to set up their operations, which helps in generating immediate rent.

Q: How are tenant behaviors changing in terms of committing to new spaces?

A: Jim Connolly observed a trend where tenants delay signing leases to possibly seek better deals elsewhere, reflecting a cautious approach in the current market environment.

Q: Can you discuss any potential opportunistic dispositions?

A: Jeffrey Witherell indicated that Plymouth is considering selling assets that do not fit their long-term strategy, including properties in markets they plan to exit, like Kansas City, and others that may not align with their growth objectives.

Q: What impact do you foresee from the developments in the Golden Triangle on Plymouth's operations?

A: Jeffrey Witherell highlighted the strategic importance of the Golden Triangle, noting ongoing investments like those from Toyota and Honda. He expects these developments to bolster demand for industrial spaces in key markets like Memphis and Chicago, where Plymouth has significant holdings.

