Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

Digi International Inc reported record annualized recurring revenue and record gross margins.

The company demonstrated strong cash generation and decreased debt balances.

Digi International Inc has successfully lowered inventory levels.

The IoT Solutions segment is showing positive results from closing enterprise opportunities, contributing to growth in ARR.

Digi International Inc has added two new experienced members to its leadership team, enhancing its management capabilities.

Negative Points

Customers are showing increased caution, potentially affecting second half demand.

Top line expectations have been softened to offset cautious customer outlook.

There is an ongoing litigation with a former reseller, indicating potential legal risks.

The company has observed extended times to close sales opportunities, indicating a slower conversion rate.

Despite strong areas, there are segments of the market showing dispersed caution, affecting overall business confidence.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the current state of the industrial IoT market and Digi's position in it?

A: Ronald Konezny, President and CEO of Digi International, noted that while the industrial IoT market is positioned for long-term growth, customers are currently more cautious, leading to extended sales cycles. However, the demand for Digi's solutions remains robust, indicating a strong market position despite the cautious environment.

Q: What are the expectations for the console server market, particularly in relation to data centers, as we move into the second half of the year?

A: Ronald Konezny explained that while there is significant interest in AI and data center buildouts, physical constraints like access to affordable power are slowing progress. He anticipates a gradual return to growth in this sector, driven by both existing data centers upgrading and new constructions.

Q: How is Digi addressing the challenges posed by longer sales cycles and smaller order sizes from customers?

A: Konezny acknowledged these challenges, attributing them to increased customer caution. He mentioned that Digi is focusing on maintaining robust opportunity pipelines and adapting to the changing pace of customer commitments to mitigate these effects.

Q: Can you discuss the impact of ARR growth on Digi's financials?

A: James Loch, CFO, highlighted that the growth in annualized recurring revenue (ARR) is positively impacting gross margins and overall profitability. This growth is a top priority as it significantly contributes to financial performance.

Q: What strategies are in place to manage the inventory levels and working capital effectively?

A: Ronald Konezny indicated that Digi aims to normalize inventory levels to around $40 million to $50 million, focusing on reducing component inventories over the next few quarters. This strategy is part of broader efforts to optimize working capital.

Q: What is Digi's approach to mergers and acquisitions, and what opportunities are being considered?

A: Konezny shared that Digi is exploring M&A opportunities carefully, focusing on companies that are scalable, have strong ARR attributes, and are profitable. The goal is to pursue fewer, larger opportunities that align with Digi's strategic objectives.

