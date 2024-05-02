Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

Peabody Energy Corp (BTU, Financial) reported a net income of $40 million and adjusted EBITDA of $161 million for the first quarter.

The company generated $120 million of operating cash flow and had capital expenditures of $61 million, with significant investments in insurance.

Seaborne thermal coal markets remained robust with first quarter shipments exceeding expectations, and higher production at Wilpinjong offsetting lower production at Wambo.

Peabody Energy Corp (BTU) successfully completed the acquisition of the Wards Well coal deposits, extending the mine life and enhancing future production prospects.

The company continues to strategically invest in its portfolio, including progressing development at the Centurion mine and expecting first longwall coal in early 2026.

Negative Points

Operational challenges included unforeseen production issues in Australia and impacts from unseasonably warm winter weather in the US, which affected thermal coal shipments.

Natural gas prices remained low, which continued to weigh on demand for thermal coal, particularly affecting the US thermal coal segment.

Metallurgical coal demand was hampered globally by thin steel margins, although there was some support from robust economic output in India.

The company faced higher segment costs per ton due to lower volumes and unplanned equipment outages, such as the Coppabella dragline outage.

Shipments and production were impacted by a train derailment in December, leading to carryover effects into the domestic market.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you walk us through the cash flow implications of the US reclamation bond release of $105 million?

A: Mark Spurbeck, EVP and CFO, explained that the bonds are typically collateralized at about 55%, resulting in some cash return. However, this was offset by working capital usage, leading to a net operating cash flow of $120 million. He also mentioned significant cash usages in Q2 due to the Ward's Well acquisition and tax payments in Australia.

Q: With the new EPA Power Plan rule unveiled last week, what do you think the impact will be on your domestic business?

A: James Grech, President and CEO, noted that about three-quarters of Peabody's EBITDA comes from seaborne segments, minimizing domestic impact. He believes the EPA has overstepped its authority, potentially threatening grid reliability, and expects significant legal pushback.

Q: Can you provide an update on the Centurion mine development and its expected coal shipments?

A: Malcolm Roberts, CMO, mentioned that contracts for development coal from Centurion have already been secured with North Asian customers, with first shipments expected later this year. Mark Spurbeck added that about 100,000 tons are expected to be shipped this year, with production potentially reaching 400,000 tons next year.

Q: What are the operational expectations for Shoal Creek for the remainder of the year given its strong performance in Q1?

A: James Grech responded that while Q1 saw excellent production, maintaining this pace throughout the year will be challenging due to scheduled longwall moves and miners' vacations.

Q: How do you view the flexibility of your share repurchase program given the current financial environment?

A: Mark Spurbeck highlighted the program's flexibility, designed to adjust annually based on cash flow projections. He reassured that despite short-term cash outflows, strong cash flows are anticipated in the second half of the year, allowing continued shareholder returns.

Q: What impact do you foresee from the new labor rule in Australia regarding contractor pay, and how is it incorporated into your guidance?

A: James Grech indicated that the impact of the new labor rule, effective from November, is minimal and has already been factored into their guidance. He noted that Peabody does not employ as many contractors as other mining companies in Australia, which mitigates the impact.

