Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) (Q1 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Performance and Strategic Insights

Explore key financial achievements and strategic discussions from Kimbell Royalty Partners' first quarter of 2024 earnings call.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $87.5 million, up 4.2% from the previous quarter.
  • Daily Production Revenue and EBITDA: Achieved new quarterly records.
  • Net Income: Approximately $9.3 million.
  • EPS (Earnings Per Share): $0.04 per common unit.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Record $74.1 million, an increase of 7.4% from last quarter.
  • Cash Distribution: $0.49 per common unit, a 14% increase from last quarter.
  • Debt: $285.4 million outstanding under secured revolving credit facility.
  • Net Debt to EBITDA Ratio: 1 times, based on trailing 12 months.
  • Liquidity: Approximately $264.6 million undrawn capacity under the credit facility.
  • Production Guidance for 2024: Daily production at the midpoint of 24,000 BOE per day.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Kimbell Royalty Partners LP achieved new quarterly records in daily production, revenue, and EBITDA, indicating strong operational performance.
  • The company announced a $0.49 distribution per common unit, marking a 14% increase compared to the previous quarter, demonstrating commitment to returning value to unitholders.
  • Approximately 79% of the distribution will be considered return of capital, enhancing the after-tax return for unitholders.
  • Kimbell Royalty Partners LP maintains a conservative balance sheet with net debt to trailing 12 months consolidated adjusted EBITDA of one times, ensuring financial stability.
  • The company has a diversified model with activities in multiple basins, providing resilience against localized downturns in any single region.

Negative Points

  • The M&A market had a relatively muted start to the year, with fewer opportunities for significant acquisitions, particularly outside the Permian basin.
  • General and administrative expenses remain a significant portion of costs, with $9.4 million reported this quarter.
  • Despite high activity levels, there is an acknowledgment of potential slowdowns in certain areas like the Haynesville region due to reduced capital expenditure by operators.
  • The company faces challenges in acquiring high-quality, large mineral packages outside of the Permian, particularly in the Appalachian Basin.
  • There is a noted disparity in bid-ask spreads for acquisitions, particularly on oil assets, which could affect future M&A activities.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What is the current state of the M&A market, particularly in terms of opportunities in different basins and potential deal sizes?
A: (Robert Ravnaas, CEO) - The M&A market has had a relatively muted start this year, with most sizable opportunities appearing in the Permian Basin. Potential deals could exceed $100 million in this region. The overall pace and scale of M&A activities can vary significantly year by year.

Q: Can you provide insights on the rig activity and operational dynamics in the Mid-Con assets?
A: (Robert Ravnaas, CEO) - The Mid-Con basin has shown robust activity levels, which are somewhat surprising given its recent downturns. This resilience is attributed to improved operational efficiencies and strong well performance in the region.

Q: How are bid-ask spreads behaving in the current market, especially between oily and gassy assets?
A: (Robert Ravnaas, CEO) - The market hasn't seen many large gas asset deals recently, leading to fewer comparisons. However, oil assets show a disparity in initial cash flow multiples between bids and asks, influenced by backwardated curves, which could complicate deal-making.

Q: Given the decrease in activity in the Haynesville region, were you surprised by the slight production increase there in Q1?
A: (Matt Daly, COO) - The increase was unexpected but was driven by high-interest wells coming online, which significantly impacted production despite broader regional slowdowns.

Q: Are there any anticipated changes to the 75% payout ratio for cash distributions or adjustments to the hedging program?
A: (Robert Ravnaas, CEO) - There are no expected changes to the current payout ratio or significant alterations to the hedging strategy. The company maintains a balance, hedging about 20% of production to protect against price drops while benefiting from price increases.

Q: Are there any notable M&A opportunities outside the Permian Basin?
A: (R. Davis Ravnaas, CFO) - Currently, the larger, more significant M&A opportunities are concentrated in the Permian. While the company is open to acquisitions in other basins, nothing substantial outside the Permian is being considered at the moment.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.