Release Date: May 02, 2024

Positive Points

2U Inc (TWOU, Financial) exceeded first quarter financial expectations with a revenue of $198.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of $17.3 million.

Total new enrollments increased to 116,000 from 88,000 in the previous quarter, indicating strong demand for the company's educational programs.

Launched 42 new degree programs under a flexible model that requires less capital and is expected to generate positive cash flow sooner.

Expanded partnership with Pepperdine University to launch six new degree programs, enhancing the company's offerings in high-demand fields.

Implemented cost optimization measures that reduced operating expenses by approximately $90 million annually, improving financial efficiency.

Negative Points

Despite overall growth, the boot camp business experienced weaker demand, particularly in coding, which could impact future revenue streams.

The company faces ongoing balance sheet challenges, necessitating discussions with lenders to negotiate terms and improve financial stability.

Reported a net loss of $54.6 million for the quarter, indicating ongoing profitability challenges despite revenue growth and cost reductions.

The degree segment saw a revenue decline of 21% year-over-year, driven by fewer steady state programs operating due to portfolio management activities.

The alt cred segment also declined by 11% in revenue, with continued softness in boot camp enrollments partially offset by growth in executive education.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide details on the financial impact of the newly launched programs under the flex model for this year and next?

A: Paul Lalljie, CEO, explained that the 60 programs launched in 2024 are projected to cost between $23 million to $25 million, with expected revenue of $10 million to $15 million for this year. These programs are anticipated to reach a steady state revenue of around $100 million to $120 million, achieving payback between two to three years.

Q: What operational efficiencies are being pursued through the introduction of technology?

A: Matthew Norden, CFO, highlighted initiatives like outsourcing and relocating back office functions to lower-cost locations, which involve minimal upfront investment. He also mentioned leveraging AI to automate processes, particularly in marketing, to enhance efficiency and improve student engagement at the top of the funnel.

Q: What factors are contributing to the strong performance in executive education, especially in a challenging environment for corporate learning and development spending?

A: CEO Paul Lalljie credited the success to the relevance of the courses, particularly in AI, and the strength of partnerships with prestigious institutions like MIT and Oxford. He emphasized the importance of continually launching new programs to maintain growth and highlighted the significant impact of the subscription-based model introduced in the Andhra Pradesh project.

Q: As you work on shoring up the balance sheet, what indicators or milestones are lenders looking for to progress discussions?

A: CFO Matthew Norden noted that the dialogue with lenders is constructive and frequent, suggesting that no further indicators are needed from the company's side. The focus is on finding the right solution promptly to set the company up for future success.

Q: How are the balance sheet challenges being addressed, and what is the impact on operations?

A: CEO Paul Lalljie emphasized that operational focus remains on partners and students, separate from balance sheet issues. He reassured that the quality of education and service would not be compromised during this financial restructuring.

Q: Can you discuss the expected financial trajectory for 2U Inc following the implementation of new programs and operational efficiencies?

A: CFO Matthew Norden projected that the cost optimization actions taken, along with the performance improvement initiatives, would support the company in meeting its adjusted EBITDA expectations for the year, despite challenges in the boot camp segment.

