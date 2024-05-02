Release Date: May 02, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Clearfield Inc (CLFD, Financial) reported Q2 fiscal 2024 net sales of $36.9 million, surpassing the high end of their guidance range.

Order backlog increased by 9% to $47.2 million as of March 31, 2024, from $43.5 million on December 31, 2023, indicating a potential normalization in ordering patterns.

Clearfield Inc (CLFD) is expanding its product portfolio, including the introduction of the FiberFlex 600 cabinet, designed for flexible deployment in rural areas.

The company is strategically investing in efficient manufacturing equipment and high-margin products to enhance productivity and improve gross margins.

Clearfield Inc (CLFD) maintains a strong balance sheet with $149 million in cash and investments and minimal debt, positioning it well for strategic opportunities.

Negative Points

Net sales in Q2 fiscal 2024 decreased by 49% year-over-year due to lingering inventory headwinds.

Gross profit margin significantly declined to 7.7% in Q2 fiscal 2024 from 32.8% in the same quarter the previous year, impacted by unabsorbed overhead and increased inventory reserves.

The company reported a net loss of $5.9 million in Q2 fiscal 2024, compared to a net income of $10.4 million in the same period last year.

Operating expenses as a percentage of net sales increased to 34.1% in Q2 fiscal 2024 from 16% in the year-ago period, reflecting lower sales volumes.

Revenue and gross margin in the second half of fiscal 2024 are expected to continue being impacted by elevated inventory levels at customers.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the reserve write-down and its impact on gross margin? What would the margin have been without the write-down?

A: Cheryl Beranek, President and CEO of Clearfield, explained that the reserve write-down was related to excess inventory, not obsolescence or cost issues. Without the write-down, the gross margin would have been closer to 19%.

Q: Could you provide insights into the trends in the Community Broadband market, particularly in terms of new builds versus expansions?

A: Cheryl Beranek noted a shift in focus from homes passed to homes connected, aiming to convert infrastructure into revenue-generating subscriptions. She also highlighted the entry of new types of providers in the Tier 3 market, expanding customer diversity.

Q: What are your expectations for government funding impacts, particularly from the BEAD program and other capital projects?

A: Cheryl Beranek indicated that significant revenue from BEAD is not expected until 2025. However, other government programs have begun to influence the market, with some already impacting bookings and expected to bridge the gap until BEAD funds become substantial.

Q: How do you view the sequential performance and expectations for large regional and MSO customer segments?

A: Cheryl Beranek expressed caution about these segments due to their significant inventory levels and uncertain deployment speeds, which could influence overall performance.

Q: Can you comment on the T-Mobile and Lumen joint venture and its potential impact on Clearfield?

A: Cheryl Beranek described the joint venture as a positive development, emphasizing the integration of wireless and wireline networks. She highlighted Clearfield's ongoing relationships with both companies, which could benefit from the increased need for fiber deployment.

Q: What are the expectations for gross margin trends and inventory reserves moving forward?

A: Daniel Herzog, CFO, mentioned that while inventory reserves will continue to impact gross margins in the near term, they are expected to decrease as revenues increase, with a more significant recovery anticipated as sales grow.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.