An In-depth Look at GOFPY's Upcoming Dividend and Financial Health

Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA (GOFPY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.33 per share, payable on 2024-05-23, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-03. As investors anticipate this forthcoming payment, it's crucial to examine the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Utilizing data from GuruFocus, we delve into Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA's dividend performance to evaluate its sustainability.

What Does Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA Do?

Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA is a gambling entity that operates lotteries and sports betting, including horse races, exclusively in Greece. The company is segmented into various gaming categories: Lotteries, Betting, Online betting, other online games, instant and passive, VLTs, Telecom, e-money services, and others. These services are offered both online and through a network of physical retailers, with the majority of its revenue generated domestically.

A Glimpse at Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA's Dividend History

Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA has upheld a consistent dividend payment track record since 2009, with distributions occurring bi-annually. Below is a chart illustrating the annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

Breaking Down Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA's Dividend Yield and Growth

Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 9.20% and a forward dividend yield of 10.15%, indicating an expected increase in dividend payments over the next year. Over the past three years, the company's annual dividend growth rate was an impressive 41.50%. However, this rate moderates to 15.90% over a five-year period and further to 3.50% over the past decade. The 5-year yield on cost for Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA stock is approximately 19.24% as of today.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The sustainability of a dividend is often gauged by the dividend payout ratio, which for Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA stands at 1.16 as of 2023-09-30. This ratio suggests a potential risk to the dividend's sustainability. However, the company's profitability rank is high at 8 out of 10, supported by a decade of consistent positive net income, which underscores strong profitability prospects.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

For dividends to be sustainable, robust growth metrics are essential. Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA's growth rank of 8 out of 10 indicates a favorable growth trajectory compared to its peers. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate of 3.30% per year, although modest, combined with a 3-year EPS growth rate of 25.70% per year, and a 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 20.80%, provide a solid foundation for future dividend payments.

Conclusion

The analysis of Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA's dividend payments, growth rates, payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics presents a mixed outlook. While the company shows strong profitability and consistent dividend history, the sustainability of its high payout ratio and moderate revenue growth rates may warrant cautious optimism. Investors should continue monitoring these factors to make informed decisions. For those interested in high-dividend yield stocks, consider using the High Dividend Yield Screener available to GuruFocus Premium users.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.