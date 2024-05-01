On May 1, 2024, Martha Bejar, Director at CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT, Financial), sold 6,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT, Financial) specializes in data protection and information management software applications and related services. The company develops, markets, and sells a suite of software applications and services, primarily in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

The shares were sold at a price of $103.23 each, totaling approximately $619,380. This sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year at CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT, Financial), where there have been 29 insider sells and no insider buys.

The market cap of CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT, Financial) stands at $4.69 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 28.57, which is above the industry median of 27.45.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT, Financial) is estimated at $75.82 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.36.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

For more details on insider transactions at CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT, Financial), refer to the official SEC Filing.

