Q4 2024 South Indian Bank Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024

Chintan Shah - ICICI Securities Limited - Analyst



Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the Q4 FY24 Results Conference Call for South Indian Bank. We have with us from the management, Mr. P.R. Seshadri, Managing Director and CEO, along with the senior management team.



P. R. Seshadri - South Indian Bank Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director



Good evening to all of you, and thank you for joining us for The South Indian Bank Limited Q4 FY24 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined by