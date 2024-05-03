Q1 2024 Lindab International AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Ola Ringdahl - Lindab AB - President, Chief Executive Officer



Hello and welcome to this call. My name is Ola Ringdahl and I'm the President and CEO for Lindab Group. Next to me, I have our CFO, Lars Ynner. Let me start with a summary of the quarter.



Business area of ventilation systems, which accounted for 80% of sales during the quarter, reported 4% growth, thanks to acquisitions. We achieved an operating margin of 9.6% despite the challenging market.



Business area of profile systems has had a noticeable impact from reduced market activity. The sales declined by 21% in line with the weak markets. The significant sales drop led to an operating margin of negative 0.5%.



In total in the group, sales declined by 2% in the first quarter and the operating margin was 7.1%. Cash flow developed according to our expectations and came in at a healthy level.



Let's take a closer look at the revenue development. Ventilation systems increased sales by 4% during the quarter and reached the highest quarterly sales ever in Lindab's history. Organic sales growth was negative by 6%,