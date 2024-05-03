Q1 2024 Vaisala Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Kai Oistamo - Vaisala Oyj - Chairman of the Management Group, President, Chief Executive Officer



Welcome to Vaisala's Q1 earnings call. I am Kai ÃistÃ¤mÃ¶, the CEO of the company, and I am joined here with Heli Lindfors, who is our CFO; our Chairman of the Board, Ville Voipio, and as well as Paula Liimatta, who is our head of IR.



As usual, I'll give a short presentation on the quarter, and then I'll open up the meeting for the questions you may have.



So when looking at the first quarter, it's characterized in terms of weak sales, but at the same time record high order book. And diving deeper into the sales side first, it's partly explained by very high comparable. It's good to see. It's good to remember that the quarter that we are comparing the sales to was a record high in the industrial measurement at the first quarter of 2023.



So comparable is very high. And the market activity last year dropped in the second half and then remained on a lower level. And as indicated, for the first quarter and for the actually entire year, we do not expect a major improvement on the market