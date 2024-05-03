Q1 2024 Ingersoll Rand Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Ingersoll Rand First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I'd now like to turn the call over to your host, Matthew Fort, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.



Matthew Fort - Ingersoll Rand Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, and welcome to the Ingersoll Rand 2024 First Quarter Earnings Call. I'm Matthew Fort, Vice President of Investor Relations. And joining me this morning are Vicente Reynal, Chairman and CEO; and Vik Kini, Chief Financial Officer.



We issued our earnings release and presentation yesterday, and we will reference these during the call. Both are available on the Investor Relations section of our website. In addition, a replay of this conference call will be available later today.



Before we start, I want to remind everyone that certain statements on this call are forward-looking in nature and are subject to the risks and uncertainties discussed in our previous SEC filings, which you should read in conjunction with the information provided on this call.