Q1 2024 ACCO Brands Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning and welcome to the Echo Brands' First Quarter 2024 conference call. This is Chris McGinnis, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Speaking on the call today, is Tom Tedford, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACCO Corporation. Tom will provide an overview of our first quarter results, and I'll update you on our 2024 priorities. Also speaking today is Deb O'Connor, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, who will provide greater detail on our first quarter results and update you on our outlook for the full year 2024 and the second quarter. We will then open the line for questions.



Slides that accompany this call have been posted to the Investor Relations section of