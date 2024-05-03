Q1 2024 CBRE Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Q1 2024 CBRE Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Brad Burke, Head of Investor Relations and Treasurer. Thank you. You may begin.
Bradley Kenneth Burke - CBRE Group, Inc. - Head of IR
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to CBRE's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Earlier today, we posted a presentation deck on our website that you can use to follow along with our prepared remarks and an Excel file that contains additional supplemental materials.
Before we kick off today's call, I'll remind you that today's presentation contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements concerning our economic outlook, our business plans and capital allocation strategy and our financial outlook. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and trends to differ
