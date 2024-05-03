Q1 2024 Cumulus Media Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Cumulus Media quarterly earnings conference call. I'll now turn it over to Colin Jones, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Development and President of Westwood One. Sir, you may proceed.



Collin Jones - Cumulus Media Inc - President of Westwood



Thank you, operator, and welcome, everyone, to our first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I'm joined today by our President and CEO, Mary Berner, and our CFO, Frank Lopez.



Before we start, please note that certain statements in today's press release and discussed on this call may constitute forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current assessments and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. As discussed in our filings with the SEC.



In addition, we will also use certain non-GAAP financial measures. We believe the supplementary information is useful to investors, although it should