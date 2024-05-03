Q2 2024 Matthews International Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Matthews International second quarter fiscal 2024 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Bill Wilson, Senior Director of Corporate development. Thank you, sir, you may begin.



Bill Wilson - Matthews International Corp - Senior Director, Corporate Development



Thank you, Christine. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Matthews International Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 conference call. This is Bill Wilson, Senior Director of Corporate Development. With me today are Joe Bartolacci, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Steve Nicola, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we start, I would like to remind you that our earnings release was posted on our website, www.matw.com in the Investors section last night. The presentation for our call can also be accessed in the Investors section of our website. Any forward-looking statements in connection