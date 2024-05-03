Q1 2024 nVent Electric PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the nVent Electric First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Tony Riter, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Tony Riter - nVent Electric plc - VP of IR



Thank you, and welcome to nVent's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. On the call with me are Beth Wozniak, our Chair and Chief Executive Officer; and Sara Zawoyski, our Chief Financial Officer. They will provide details on our first quarter performance and outlook for the second quarter and an update to our full year outlook.



Before we begin, let me remind you that any statements made about the company's anticipated financial results are forward-looking statements subject to future risks and uncertainties, such as the risks outlined in today's press release and nVent's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of today, and the company undertakes no obligation to update publicly such