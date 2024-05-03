Q1 2024 AES Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the AES Corporation Q1 2024 Financial Review Call. My name is Jordan, and I'll be coordinating your call today. (Operator Instructions)



I'm now going to hand over to Susan Harcourt, Vice President of Investor Relations. Susan, please go ahead.



Susan Pasley Keppelman Harcourt - The AES Corporation - VP of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to our first quarter 2024 financial review call. Our press release, presentation and related financial information are available on our website at aes.com.



Today, we will be making forward-looking statements. There are many factors that may cause future results to differ materially from these statements, which are disclosed in our most recent 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures can be found on our website along with the presentation.



Joining me this morning are Andres Gluski, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Steve Coughlin, our Chief Financial Officer; and other senior members of our management