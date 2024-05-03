Q1 2024 Newmark Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Newmark Group First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Jason McGruder, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Jason A. McGruder - Newmark Group, Inc. - Head of IR
Thank you, operator, and good morning. Newmark issued its first quarter 2024 financial results press release this morning. Unless otherwise stated, the results provided on today's call compare only the three months ending March 31, 2024 with the year-earlier period. Except as otherwise stated, we will be referring to our results only on a non-GAAP basis, which includes the terms adjusted earnings and adjusted EBITDA.
Unless otherwise stated, any figures discussed today with respect to cash flow from operations refer to net cash provided by operating activities, excluding loan origination and sales.
Please refer to today's press release, the supplemental tables and the quarterly results presentation on our website for complete and updated definitions of
May 03, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
