Q1 2024 Camden Property Trust Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Kimberly A. Callahan - Camden Property Trust - SVP of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Camden Property Trust's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Kim Callahan, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Joining me today are Ric Campo, Camden's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Keith Oden, Executive Vice Chairman; and Alex Jessett, President and Chief Financial Officer.



Today's event is being webcast through the Investors Section of our website at camdenliving.com, and a replay will be available this afternoon. We will have a slide presentation in conjunction with our prepared remarks and those slides will be available on our website later today or by e-mail upon request.



If you are joining us by phone and need assistance during the call, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the star key, followed by zero. All participants will be in listen-only mode during the presentation with an opportunity to ask questions afterwards. And please note, this event is being recorded.



Before we begin our prepared remarks, I would like to advise everyone that we