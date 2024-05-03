May 03, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Clara, and I'll be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome everyone to Itis Real Estate Investment Trust's First Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Heather Nikkel. Please go ahead.



Heather Nikkel - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Sustainability



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome and thank you for joining us for Curtiss-Wright's First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. Our results were disseminated yesterday and are available on CDR plus and on our website.



With me on today's call is Argos's President and CEO, Samir Manji, CFO, Jacqueline chronic COO, Kim Riley and Executive Vice President, US region, Phil Martens.



As we discuss our performance today, we want to acknowledge that the discussion may include forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to