On May 2, 2024, Stephen Davis, the CEO of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD, Financial), sold 11,427 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 288,189 shares and has not purchased any shares. The recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, where there have been 34 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $16.94 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $2.82 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $32.65, suggesting that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.52.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.