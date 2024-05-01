On May 1, 2024, Jeffrey Greene, Director of TriMas Corp (TRS, Financial), sold 4,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

TriMas Corp (TRS, Financial) is a diversified global manufacturer and provider of products for customers primarily in the consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets. The company designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of products including sealing, fastening, and specialty products.

Following this transaction, the insider transaction history for TriMas Corp shows a total of 11 insider buys and 6 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of TriMas Corp were trading at $26.01 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $1.07 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 27.02, which is above both the industry median and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of TriMas Corp is calculated at $30.82, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

For more detailed information on TriMas Corp's financial metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, visit the respective links.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.