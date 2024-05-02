Insider Sale: Ryan Keeton Sells 8,250 Shares of Carvana Co (CVNA)

On May 2, 2024, Ryan Keeton, Chief Brand Officer of Carvana Co (CVNA, Financial), sold 8,250 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC.

Carvana Co (CVNA, Financial) operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company is known for its automated car vending machines and offers a unique car buying experience with a focus on customer satisfaction.

Following this transaction, the insider has sold a total of 11,065 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases. The recent sale was executed at a price of $115.55 per share, resulting in a total transaction value of $953,287.50.

Shares of Carvana Co were trading at $115.55 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $14.23 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 56.33, which is above the industry median of 16.94.

According to the GF Value, Carvana Co is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 4.41, based on a GF Value of $26.21. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

The insider transaction history for Carvana Co shows a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year, with 28 sells and only 2 buys recorded.

This insider activity occurs amidst a backdrop where the stock's valuation metrics suggest a premium compared to both the industry and its own historical averages.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.