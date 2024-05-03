FuboTV Inc (FUBO) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Subscriber Increase

Explore the key financial outcomes and strategic insights from FuboTV Inc's first quarter of 2024, marking significant improvements in revenue, subscriber numbers, and operational efficiency.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Total Revenue: $394 million, up 24% year over year.
  • North American Ad Revenue: $27.2 million, increased by 21% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Improved to -10%, a 796 basis point increase.
  • Free Cash Flow: Improved for the fifth consecutive quarter.
  • Subscriber Acquisition Costs to Average Revenue Per User Ratio: Below target range of 1 to 1.5 times.
  • Churn Rate: Lowest for any March on record.
  • Subscriber Growth: Paid subscribers at 1,511,000, up 18% year over year.
  • Content Costs: Approximately 90% of total revenue.
  • Net Loss: $56.3 million, a 32% reduction year over year.
  • Adjusted EPS Loss: Improved to -$0.11 from -$0.27 in Q1 2023.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: May 03, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • FuboTV Inc (FUBO, Financial) reported a strong start to 2024 with total revenue of $394 million, up 24% year over year, and paid subscribers at 1,511,000, up 18% year over year.
  • North American ad revenue increased by 21% year over year to $27.2 million, demonstrating an accelerating business.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin reached minus 10%, a significant improvement of 796 basis points or an increase of approximately $18 million in absolute dollars compared to the first quarter of 2023.
  • FuboTV Inc (FUBO) achieved its lowest subscriber acquisition costs to average revenue per user ratio, demonstrating increased efficiency in customer acquisition.
  • March 2024 represented the lowest churn rate for any March on record for the company, indicating improved customer retention.

Negative Points

  • FuboTV Inc (FUBO) spent approximately 90% of its total revenue on content, with exorbitant fees imposed by programmers well above the market average.
  • The company is engaged in litigation against major media companies alleging anti-competitive practices, which poses risks and uncertainties.
  • The pending launch of a joint venture by competitors is seen as an existential challenge, potentially impacting FuboTV Inc (FUBO)'s market position.
  • FuboTV Inc (FUBO) lost the Discovery Networks due to unsuccessful contract negotiations, impacting content availability.
  • Despite improvements, the company still reported a net loss of $56.3 million for the quarter, although this is a 32% year-over-year reduction.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you first start on churn lower and SAC customer acquisition costs lower? Could you talk about what's driving that?
A: John Janedis, CFO of FuboTV, highlighted the effective marketing strategies and timing adjustments as key factors driving the improvements in churn and SAC. David Gandler, CEO, added that overlapping sports and entertainment programming and the unexpected positive impact of Women's College Basketball also contributed to these improvements.

Q: Advertising was very strong in the quarter. Could you relate that to a better sales force order, programmatic improvements, and how do you see these trends continuing?
A: David Gandler explained that strategic investments in monetization capabilities and new ad formats have driven the advertising success. He emphasized the focus on high-quality, engaging content and partnerships for better ad targeting. John Janedis mentioned the positive impact of the new sales leadership and the visibility in the advertising trajectory.

Q: Regarding the North America subs guide for the year, how much of the current license negotiation headwind are you factoring in, especially with Discovery coming offline?
A: John Janedis acknowledged that the guidance includes the impact of Discovery content going offline, although specific details of content renewals were not disclosed.

Q: Given the strong customer acquisition efficiency and the tailwind in advertising, would you consider leaning more into your target range of ag sector?
A: David Gandler responded that while the efficient acquisition costs would normally encourage more investment, the focus remains on achieving profitability by 2025, hence maintaining a disciplined approach.

Q: Can you discuss the significant outflows of cash in the first quarter? Was it related to investments in new ad units or the fubo free tier?
A: John Janedis clarified that the cash flow is highly seasonal, with Q1 typically showing the highest cash usage. He reassured that the cash usage was better than internal forecasts and expected to improve throughout the year.

Q: Could you give your thoughts on the free tier launch later this year and the contribution of FastChannels to the ad business?
A: David Gandler discussed the positive performance of FAST channels behind the paywall and the potential of the free tier to engage consumers more broadly across the demand curve. John Janedis added that FAST channels are becoming a significant profit driver for the company.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.