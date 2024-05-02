AdTheorent Reports Q1 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates Amidst Net Loss Widening

Detailed Insights into AdTheorent's Financial Performance and Strategic Developments

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $34.9 million, up 6.7% year-over-year, slightly exceeding the estimate of $34.56 million.
  • Net Loss: Increased to $9.9 million from $5.2 million in the previous year, significantly above the estimated loss of $2.18 million.
  • Gross Profit Margin: Declined to 40.9% from 43.7% in the prior year, reflecting a decrease in profitability.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Decreased by 50% to $0.2 million, indicating challenges in operational efficiency.
  • Adjusted Gross Profit: Grew by 7.1% to $22.4 million, showing some resilience in adjusted profitability metrics.
  • Business Expansion: Notable 95% year-over-year growth in self-service revenue and a 34.3% increase in AdTheorent Health revenue.
  • Merger Announcement: Entered into an agreement to be acquired by Cadent, LLC for approximately $324 million, expected to close by Q3 2024.
Article's Main Image

On May 2, 2024, AdTheorent Holding Co Inc (ADTH, Financial) released its financial results for the first quarter of 2024, as detailed in its 8-K filing. The company, a leader in machine learning and programmatic advertising, reported a revenue of $34.9 million, marking a 6.7% increase year-over-year and slightly above the analyst's expectation of $34.56 million. However, the net loss deepened to $9.9 million from $5.2 million in the previous year, significantly missing the estimated net loss of $2.18 million.

Company Overview

AdTheorent operates a digital media platform that leverages advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to conduct programmatic digital advertising campaigns. The company primarily serves markets in the United States, with additional operations in Canada and the United Kingdom. AdTheorent is recognized for its innovative approach to digital advertising, focusing on performance and privacy.

Financial Highlights and Challenges

The first quarter saw AdTheorent achieve a slight increase in revenue, driven by a 3.5% rise in average revenue per active customer and significant growth in its self-service and health segments. Despite these gains, the company faced a widening net loss, exacerbated by $5.8 million in mark-to-market losses related to fair value adjustments of the Seller's Earn-Out and Warrants liabilities. This financial strain highlights the volatility and risks associated with such financial instruments in the advertising sector.

Strategic Developments

AdTheorent announced a significant corporate development with its pending acquisition by Cadent, LLC for approximately $324 million, expected to conclude by the third quarter of 2024. This merger could potentially stabilize and expand AdTheorent’s market position, although it has led to the suspension of future financial guidance and earnings calls amidst the transition.

Operational and Market Performance

Despite the net loss, there were operational successes. AdTheorent's self-service platform and health-focused advertising solutions both saw robust growth, with the latter increasing by 34.3% year-over-year. The company's technological advancements and award recognitions underscore its capability to innovate and deliver value in a competitive digital advertising landscape.

Financial Statements Analysis

The balance sheet shows a slight decrease in total assets from $206.1 million at the end of 2023 to $191.6 million as of March 31, 2024. This decline is primarily due to a decrease in accounts receivable and a slight reduction in cash and cash equivalents. The income statement reflects the challenges of increasing operational costs, which outpaced revenue growth, leading to a loss from operations of $5.6 million.

Investor and Market Implications

The widening net loss could concern investors, particularly with the increased operational costs and financial liabilities. However, the revenue growth and strategic merger might offset some apprehensive sentiments by presenting pathways to greater market consolidation and financial stability in the future.

As AdTheorent navigates through these operational and financial challenges, its ability to continue innovating and leveraging its machine learning capabilities will be crucial in maintaining its competitive edge and fulfilling its merger expectations with Cadent.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from AdTheorent Holding Co Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.