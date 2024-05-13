EDP - Energias de Portugal SA's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

A Comprehensive Overview of EDP's Dividend Performance and Future Outlook

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA (EDPFY, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $2.08 per share, payable on a yet-to-be-disclosed date, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-05-06. This forthcoming dividend has sparked interest among investors, prompting a closer look at the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Utilizing comprehensive data from GuruFocus, this analysis delves into the sustainability and prospects of EDP - Energias de Portugal SA's dividends.

What Does EDP - Energias de Portugal SA Do?

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA operates as a vertically integrated utility company and stands as the largest generator, supplier, and distributor of electricity in Portugal. Its operations extend beyond Portugal, with significant activities in Spain, Brazil, and the US. EDP holds a 71% stake in EDP Renovaveis, the fourth-largest wind power owner/operator globally, and owns 54% of Energias do Brasil, which it plans to delist by the end of 2023.

1787423105266905088.png

A Glimpse at EDP - Energias de Portugal SA's Dividend History

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA has demonstrated a robust record of dividend payments since 2000, with distributions occurring annually. This consistent approach highlights the company's reliability in returning value to its shareholders.

1787423122891370496.png

Breaking Down EDP - Energias de Portugal SA's Dividend Yield and Growth

Currently, EDP - Energias de Portugal SA boasts a trailing dividend yield of 5.27% and a forward dividend yield of 5.22%, indicating a slight anticipated decrease in dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, the annual dividend growth rate was a modest 0.70%, which slightly tapered to 0.60% over a five-year period. This trend is consistent over the past decade, maintaining a growth rate of 0.60% annually.

Given these metrics, the 5-year yield on cost for EDP - Energias de Portugal SA's stock is approximately 5.43% as of today.

1787423140939460608.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The dividend payout ratio, sitting at 0.60 as of the end of 2023, suggests that EDP - Energias de Portugal SA retains a substantial portion of its earnings, which supports future growth and buffering against downturns. The company's profitability rank of 7 out of 10, coupled with consistent positive net income over the past decade, underscores its strong profitability relative to peers.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA's growth rank of 7 suggests a promising trajectory relative to competitors. The company's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate of 5.90% annually, although slightly lagging behind some global competitors, still indicates a robust revenue model. Furthermore, its 3-year EPS growth rate and 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 17.90% reinforce the company's capacity to sustain its dividend payments through continued earnings growth.

Conclusion

Considering EDP - Energias de Portugal SA's consistent dividend payments, modest growth rates, strong payout ratio, and solid profitability and growth metrics, the company appears well-positioned to maintain its dividend distributions. Investors seeking dividend stability coupled with potential growth may find EDP - Energias de Portugal SA an appealing option. For further exploration of high-dividend yield opportunities, GuruFocus Premium users can utilize the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.