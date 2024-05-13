Unveiling Cinemark Holdings (CNK)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Exploring Cinemark Holdings Inc's Current Market Valuation

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Today, Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK, Financial) experienced a daily loss of 3.75%, yet it has gained 21.97% over the last three months. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 1.45, investors are keen to understand: is Cinemark Holdings fairly valued? This article delves into the intrinsic valuation of Cinemark Holdings, providing investors with a detailed analysis to aid in making informed investment decisions.

Company Overview

Cinemark Holdings Inc is a leading entity in the motion picture exhibition industry, operating approximately 518 theatres with 5,847 screens across the United States and Latin America. The company's revenue streams are diversified, encompassing box office receipts, concession sales, and additional income from screen advertising, screen rentals, and other sources. With a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and annual sales of $3 billion, understanding whether the current stock price reflects the company's intrinsic value is crucial for investors.

1787490981562707968.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure indicating the fair value of a stock, calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus based on past performance, and future business performance estimates. For Cinemark Holdings, the GF Value suggests that the stock is fairly valued at its current price of $17.06, closely aligning with the calculated GF Value of $16.42. This valuation implies that the stock price is expected to perform in line with the market, assuming the company meets future business performance estimates.

1787490961358745600.png

Financial Strength and Risks

Investing in companies with robust financial strength reduces the risk of permanent capital loss. Cinemark Holdings, however, presents a mixed financial picture. The company's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.22 is lower than 76.79% of its peers in the Media - Diversified industry, indicating a higher financial risk relative to its peers. This aspect is crucial for investors considering the long-term stability of their investments.

1787490999606603776.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Profitability is often a good indicator of a company's competitive edge and operational efficiency. Cinemark Holdings has maintained profitability over the past decade, with a notable operating margin of 11.87%, ranking it better than 76.67% of its industry peers. However, its growth metrics present some concerns, with a 3-year average revenue growth rate better than 94.76% of its competitors but an EBITDA growth rate of 0%, indicating potential challenges in increasing profitability.

Furthermore, evaluating the company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) against its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) reveals that Cinemark is generating sufficient returns above its capital costs, which is a positive sign for potential investors.

1787491018220924928.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cinemark Holdings (CNK, Financial) appears to be fairly valued at its current market price, considering its financial health and profitability metrics. Investors should keep an eye on the company's growth and debt levels, which could impact its future valuation. For a deeper dive into Cinemark Holdings' financials, visit the 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.