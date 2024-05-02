On May 2, 2024, Paul Ho-sing-loy, the Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI, Financial), sold 8,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of transactions over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 10,000 shares.

Lakeland Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings accounts, mortgages, and business loans, primarily in Northern and Central New Jersey.

On the date of the sale, shares of Lakeland Bancorp Inc were priced at $12.54. The company's market cap stood at $846.03 million. According to GF Value, the stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.89.

The price-earnings ratio of Lakeland Bancorp Inc is 10.14, positioning it above the industry median of 9.55 but below its historical median.

Insider transaction trends for Lakeland Bancorp Inc indicate a balanced activity over the past year, with 2 insider buys and 2 insider sells.

The GF Value, a measure of intrinsic value, is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

