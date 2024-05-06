Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Q1 2024 Earnings: Surpasses Revenue Forecasts with Strategic Growth

Strong Commercial and Government Sector Performance Drives 21% Year-Over-Year Revenue Increase

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $634 million, up 21% year-over-year, surpassing the estimate of $625.43 million.
  • Net Income: Achieved $106 million, up significantly from the previous year, but fell short of the estimated $178.98 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): GAAP EPS reported at $0.04, below the estimated $0.08.
  • Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Reached $149 million, indicating a robust 23% margin.
  • U.S. Commercial Revenue: Grew 40% year-over-year to $150 million, highlighting strong domestic market performance.
  • Customer Growth: Total customer count increased by 42% year-over-year, demonstrating significant market penetration.
  • Future Outlook: Revenue guidance for Q2 2024 set between $649 million and $653 million, with full-year revenue expectations raised to between $2.677 billion and $2.689 billion.
Article's Main Image

On May 6, 2024, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR, Financial) announced its first-quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, revealing a significant revenue growth and sustained profitability. The company's detailed financial outcomes were disclosed in its 8-K filing. Palantir, known for its sophisticated analytical software platforms, Foundry and Gotham, caters to both commercial and government clients. The Denver-based company, which went public in 2020, continues to leverage data to enhance organizational efficiencies across a broad spectrum of industries.

1787581029985447936.png

Financial Highlights and Performance

For Q1 2024, Palantir reported a revenue of $634 million, marking a 21% increase year-over-year and surpassing the analyst estimates of $625.43 million. This growth is attributed to a robust performance in both the commercial and government sectors. Notably, U.S. commercial revenue surged by 40% year-over-year to $150 million, while government revenue increased by 16% to $335 million. The total customer count also saw a significant rise, growing 42% year-over-year.

Despite these gains, Palantir's GAAP net income stood at $106 million, with a GAAP EPS of $0.04, falling short of the estimated earnings per share of $0.08. The company also highlighted its sixth consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability and a notable adjusted income from operations of $226 million, representing a 36% margin. This financial stability is further underscored by a strong adjusted free cash flow of $149 million.

Strategic Developments and Future Outlook

Palantir's strategic initiatives continue to bear fruit, as evidenced by the expansion in its U.S. commercial customer base and remaining deal value, which grew by 69% and 74% respectively. The company's ability to consistently expand its adjusted operating margins reflects its operational efficiency and strategic foresight.

Looking ahead to Q2 2024, Palantir expects revenue to be between $649 million and $653 million. The company has also raised its full-year 2024 revenue guidance to between $2.677 billion and $2.689 billion, indicating confidence in its continued growth trajectory. Adjusted income from operations is projected to be between $868 million and $880 million for the year.

Analysis and Investor Insights

Palantir's Q1 performance, particularly its revenue growth, positions it well within the competitive landscape of the tech industry. The company's focus on expanding its commercial sector offerings, alongside a steady growth in government contracts, suggests a balanced growth approach. However, the discrepancy between the GAAP EPS and the estimated EPS highlights areas where financial efficiencies can still be improved.

Investors and stakeholders may find reassurance in Palantir's robust cash reserves and strategic investments, which are likely to support sustained growth and innovation. The company's forward-looking statements suggest a strategic emphasis on enhancing its software platforms and expanding its market reach, which could be pivotal in maintaining its competitive edge.

For detailed financial metrics and further information, refer to Palantir's investor relations website and the latest 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Palantir Technologies Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.