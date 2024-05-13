Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Fiscal Q3 Earnings: Mixed Results as Company Beats EPS Estimates but Faces Revenue Challenges

Comprehensive Analysis of Lumentum's Latest Financial Performance

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Net Revenue: Reported at $366.5 million, slightly surpassing the estimate of $365.08 million.
  • Net Income: Non-GAAP net income stood at $19.6 million, surpassing the estimated $17.59 million. GAAP net loss was significantly higher at $127.0 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.29, surpassing the estimated $0.26. GAAP diluted net loss per share was $1.88.
  • Gross Margin: GAAP gross margin fell to 16.2%, a significant drop from the previous year's 29.2%. Non-GAAP gross margin also decreased to 32.6% from 40.8% year-over-year.
  • Operating Margin: Non-GAAP operating margin improved slightly to 4.1% from 3.5% in the previous quarter but was down from 13.4% year-over-year.
  • Cash Position: Ended the quarter with $870.9 million in total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, a decrease from $1,224 million at the end of the previous quarter.
  • Future Outlook: Expects net revenue in the range of $290 million to $315 million for the next quarter, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share ranging from ($0.05) to $0.10.
Article's Main Image

Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE, Financial) disclosed its fiscal third-quarter 2024 financial results on May 6, 2024, revealing a complex financial landscape. The company announced a net revenue of $366.5 million, aligning closely with the previous quarter but showing a decline from the same period last year. Despite the challenges, Lumentum's non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 slightly exceeded analyst expectations of $0.26. The detailed financial outcomes can be explored in their recent 8-K filing.

1787582462281543680.png

About Lumentum Holdings Inc

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, operates primarily in the technology sector, focusing on optical and photonic products. These products find applications in a variety of fields including telecommunications, commercial lasers, and 3-D sensing technologies. The company's major revenue streams are derived from its Optical Communications (OpComms) segment, which includes components and subsystems for telecom applications ranging from local access networks to long-haul submarine communications.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

The reported net revenue of $366.5 million represents a slight sequential decrease from $366.8 million in the fiscal second quarter of 2024, and a 4.4% decrease from $383.4 million in the same quarter the previous year. This decline is partly attributed to ongoing telecom customer inventory challenges and reduced telco spending, despite achieving a record quarter in data center revenues.

The company's GAAP gross margin significantly declined to 16.2% from 29.2% in the fiscal third quarter of 2023, impacted by several factors including changes in product mix and increased costs. On a non-GAAP basis, the gross margin was 32.6%, showing an 820 basis points decrease year-over-year. The GAAP operating loss widened to 31.3% compared to 13.4% in the prior year's quarter, reflecting ongoing operational challenges.

Financial Position and Future Outlook

Lumentum's balance sheet shows a decrease in total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments to $870.9 million, down from $1,224 million at the end of the previous quarter, largely due to the repayment of $323.1 million in convertible notes. Looking ahead, the company anticipates fiscal fourth-quarter revenue to range between $290 million and $315 million, with a non-GAAP operating margin between -3.0% and 1.0%, and non-GAAP diluted EPS ranging from -$0.05 to $0.10.

Management Commentary

CEO Alan Lowe expressed confidence in the company's strategic positioning and its ability to capitalize on the growing demand in cloud data centers driven by artificial intelligence. Despite near-term challenges, management remains optimistic about the recovery and growth prospects in the telecom sector.

Analysis and Industry Context

Lumentum's performance this quarter reflects broader industry trends, where companies in the optical and photonic sector are navigating through market volatility, supply chain disruptions, and shifting customer demands. The company's ability to exceed EPS estimates amidst revenue declines highlights its operational resilience and effectiveness in cost management. However, the significant drop in gross margins and the cautious outlook for the upcoming quarter suggest that Lumentum might face continued pressures in optimizing profitability and sustaining growth.

For detailed insights and further information, investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the full earnings release and financial statements provided by Lumentum.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Lumentum Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.