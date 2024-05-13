EverQuote Inc (EVER) Surpasses Analyst Revenue Forecasts in Q1 2024

Record Net Income Achieved Despite Challenges in the Auto Insurance Sector

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported $91.1 million, surpassing estimates of $80.31 million.
  • Net Income: Achieved $1.9 million, significantly exceeding the estimated loss of $2.74 million.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): Recorded at $0.06 basic and $0.05 diluted, outperforming the estimated loss per share of -$0.07.
  • Variable Marketing Margin (VMM): Totaled $30.8 million, indicating a robust 34% of total revenue.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased to $7.6 million from $5.4 million in the prior year's quarter.
  • Cash Flow: Operating cash flow improved to $10.4 million, compared to a negative $1.2 million in the previous year.
  • Cash Reserves: Ended the quarter with $48.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, up 28% from the end of the previous quarter.
Article's Main Image

EverQuote Inc (EVER, Financial) released its 8-K filing on May 6, 2024, announcing a robust start to the year with first-quarter revenue and net income figures that exceeded expectations. The company reported a significant turnaround with a record GAAP net income of $1.9 million, a stark improvement from a net loss of $2.5 million in the same quarter last year.

1787583138738892800.png

EverQuote Inc operates a leading online insurance marketplace, facilitating a platform where consumers can compare quotes for car, home, and life insurance. The company's technology-driven approach has positioned it as a key player in the Interactive Media industry, focusing on data and technology to match consumers with suitable insurance providers.

Financial Performance Insights

The first quarter of 2024 saw EverQuote achieve a revenue of $91.1 million, surpassing the analyst's estimate of $80.31 million by 13.4%. This performance indicates a robust demand in their marketplace, despite a 17% decrease compared to the previous year's revenue of $109.2 million, largely due to strategic exits from less profitable verticals like health insurance.

The automotive insurance vertical, which remains EverQuote's core focus, generated $77.5 million but reflected a 14% decline year-over-year. Conversely, the home and renters insurance vertical displayed remarkable growth, surging by 34% to $12.7 million, underscoring the company's successful diversification efforts.

EverQuote's operational efficiency also saw significant improvements. The company reported a Variable Marketing Margin (VMM) of $30.8 million, or 34% of total revenue, and an Adjusted EBITDA of $7.6 million, up from $5.4 million in the prior year. These figures demonstrate effective cost management and operational optimization, particularly in marketing spend and operational restructuring initiated in 2023.

Strategic and Operational Highlights

CEO Jayme Mendal highlighted the early stages of recovery in the auto insurance sector, noting increased marketing activities and budget expansions from insurers. CFO Joseph Sanborn emphasized the achievement of positive quarterly cash flow from operations, which stood at $10.4 million, a significant recovery from a negative cash flow of $1.2 million in Q1 2023.

The company ended the quarter with $48.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, marking a 28% increase from the end of 2023. This financial health positions EverQuote to continue investing in its platform and pursue growth as the market conditions improve.

Looking Forward

For Q2 2024, EverQuote projects revenue between $100.0 million and $105.0 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA forecast of $7.0 million to $9.0 million. These projections reflect the company's confidence in continued recovery and growth, particularly in the auto insurance vertical.

EverQuote's strategic adjustments and operational improvements in the past quarters appear to be yielding fruit, setting a positive trajectory for 2024. Investors and stakeholders will likely keep a close watch on how these forecasts unfold in the coming quarters.

For further details, EverQuote will be hosting a conference call and live webcast to discuss these financial results and provide more insights into their operational strategies and future outlook.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from EverQuote Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.