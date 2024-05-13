Matterport Inc (MTTR) Q1 2024 Earnings: Narrowing Losses and Expanding Subscriber Base

Key Financials and Strategic Moves Align with Analyst Projections

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: Reported at $39.9 million, slightly below the estimated $40.04 million.
  • Net Loss: Recorded at $0.12 per share, significantly above the estimated loss of $0.03 per share.
  • Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR): Reached $96 million, marking a 21% increase year-over-year.
  • Subscribers: Total subscribers grew to 1.0 million, a 30% increase from the previous year.
  • Operational Efficiency: Cash used in operating activities improved by 81% year-over-year.
  • Non-GAAP Net Loss: Improved by 86% year-over-year, with a non-GAAP net loss of $0.01 per share.
  • Strategic Developments: Entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by CoStar Group, enhancing future growth prospects.
Article's Main Image

Matterport Inc (MTTR, Financial) disclosed its first quarter financial results for 2024 on May 6, showcasing significant improvements in net loss and a robust increase in subscription revenue. The company released these details through its 8-K filing. Matterport, a leader in spatial data with a focus on digitizing the built world, reported a net loss of $0.12 per share, a 33% year-over-year improvement. This performance closely aligns with analyst expectations, which predicted a smaller loss of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Company Overview

Matterport Inc is at the forefront of the digital transformation of physical spaces, providing comprehensive 3D data platforms that convert buildings into valuable digital twins. These digital representations are utilized across various industries for documentation, marketing, and operation enhancements.

Financial Performance Insights

The first quarter saw Matterport achieving a 21% increase in subscription revenue, reaching $24 million, which now constitutes over 60% of its total revenue. This shift towards a subscription-based revenue model highlights Matterport's strategic focus on recurring revenue streams. The total revenue for the quarter stood at $39.9 million, nearly meeting the analyst's expectation of $40.04 million.

Another highlight from the quarter is the substantial growth in Matterport's subscriber base, which soared by 30% year-over-year to reach one million subscribers. The company also reported a 35% increase in square feet under management, now totaling 40.7 billion.

Strategic Developments and Market Expansion

Significant corporate developments include a definitive agreement for acquisition by CoStar Group, which is expected to enhance Matterport's market reach and technological capabilities. This merger underscores the strategic alignment and shared vision between Matterport and CoStar in revolutionizing real estate through digital technology.

Additionally, new partnerships with major corporations like Crunch Fitness and Kikkoman Corporation were announced, which leverage Matterport's technology for diverse applications such as marketing and facility management.

Operational and Financial Metrics

Matterport's operational efficiency is evident from the 81% improvement in cash used in operating activities, totaling $3.8 million for the quarter. The company's financial health is further highlighted by its strong cash reserves of $419 million, with no debt, providing substantial financial flexibility.

Analysis

The first quarter results of 2024 reflect Matterport's ongoing commitment to growth and operational efficiency. The improvement in net loss and the expansion of the subscriber base are indicative of effective strategy implementation and market acceptance of Matterport's offerings. The anticipated merger with CoStar Group is likely to further bolster Matterport's market position and enhance shareholder value.

Overall, Matterport's Q1 2024 performance aligns well with market expectations and positions the company on a positive trajectory amidst its strategic transformations and expanding market presence.

Conclusion

As Matterport continues to innovate and expand its platform, the company remains well-poised to capitalize on the growing demand for digital twin technology. Investors and market watchers will undoubtedly keep a close eye on the completion of the CoStar transaction and its integration in the coming months, which promises to be a transformative step for Matterport in its industry.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Matterport Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.