Fabrinet (FN) Exceeds Quarterly Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q3 FY2024

Strong Datacom and Telecom Performance Fuels Growth Beyond Analyst Expectations

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $731.5M for Q3 FY 2024, up from $665.3M in Q3 FY 2023, surpassing estimates of $716.92M.
  • Net Income: GAAP net income reached $80.9M, a significant increase from $59.4M in the previous year, exceeding estimates of $77.5M.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): GAAP EPS was $2.21, up from $1.60 year-over-year, surpassing the estimated $2.11.
  • Guidance for Q4 FY 2024: Revenue expected to be between $720M and $740M; GAAP EPS forecasted between $2.01 and $2.08.
  • Non-GAAP Results: Non-GAAP net income for Q3 was $87.7M compared to $71.8M last year, with non-GAAP EPS at $2.39, up from $1.94.
  • Future Outlook: Anticipates continued strength in datacom and growth in automotive revenue, despite ongoing inventory adjustments in traditional telecom products.
  • Market Position: Positioned to deliver strong performance in Q4 FY 2024 and further advance leadership in high-complexity manufacturing.
Article's Main Image

Fabrinet (FN, Financial) released its 8-K filing on May 6, 2024, announcing financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, which ended on March 29, 2024. The company reported substantial growth, surpassing both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates set by analysts, driven by robust performances in its datacom and telecom sectors.

1787586157144600576.png

Fabrinet, a key player in advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services, continues to strengthen its market position by delivering high-complexity products across various industries including optical communications, automotive components, and medical devices. The company's extensive manufacturing capabilities have been crucial in meeting the increasing demands of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Financial Performance Highlights

For Q3 FY2024, Fabrinet reported a record revenue of $731.5 million, a significant increase from $665.3 million in the same quarter the previous year, and well above the estimated $716.92 million. GAAP net income also saw a remarkable rise to $80.9 million from $59.4 million year-over-year, with earnings per diluted share up from $1.60 to $2.21, surpassing the expected $2.11.

The non-GAAP figures were equally impressive, with net income reaching $87.7 million compared to $71.8 million in Q3 FY2023, and non-GAAP EPS at $2.39, up from $1.94. These results highlight Fabrinet's ability to not only meet but exceed market expectations, reflecting strong operational execution and strategic management.

Operational and Strategic Developments

Seamus Grady, CEO of Fabrinet, commented on the quarter's success, stating, "We delivered strong results in the quarter, exceeding both our revenue and EPS guidance. Our results were driven by record datacom revenue from continued demand for high-data-rate products, and sequential growth in telecom revenue, primarily from datacenter interconnect products." He also noted the anticipation of continued strength in these areas and sequential growth in the automotive sector.

We remain well-positioned to deliver another strong overall performance and further advance our leadership position.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead to Q4 FY2024, Fabrinet expects revenue to range between $720 million and $740 million. The GAAP net income per diluted share is projected to be between $2.01 and $2.08, while non-GAAP EPS is expected to range from $2.20 to $2.27. These projections reflect the company's confidence in maintaining its growth trajectory amidst dynamic market conditions.

Comprehensive Financial Analysis

The balance sheet remains robust with significant increases in cash and cash equivalents, from $231.368 million as of June 30, 2023, to $385.111 million by March 29, 2024. This financial stability supports Fabrinet's strategic initiatives and its ability to invest in growth opportunities. Moreover, the company's effective management of its inventory and receivables further exemplifies its operational efficiency.

In summary, Fabrinet's impressive performance in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 not only demonstrates its resilience and adaptability in a competitive industry but also reinforces its commitment to delivering value to its stakeholders. With a strong financial foundation and strategic market positioning, Fabrinet is well-equipped to continue its trajectory of growth and innovation.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Fabrinet for further details.

