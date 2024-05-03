On May 3, 2024, Deborah Marson, Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of Iron Mountain Inc (IRM, Financial), sold 2,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

Iron Mountain Inc (IRM, Financial) specializes in storage and information management services, providing solutions that include records storage, information management, document scanning, secure shredding, and data centers. This business model supports clients across various sectors, ensuring compliance and data protection.

Following this transaction, the insider's total sales over the past year amount to 24,381 shares, with no recorded purchases. This sale is part of a broader trend within Iron Mountain Inc, where there have been 41 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Iron Mountain Inc were priced at $77.8. This pricing positions the company with a market cap of approximately $22.51 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 121.90, significantly above both the industry median of 16.87 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is set at $60.58, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.28. This suggests that Iron Mountain Inc is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.