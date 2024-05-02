On May 2, 2024, Jeffrey Ajer, the Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing.

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, headquartered in San Rafael, California, focuses on developing and commercializing innovative biopharmaceuticals for rare diseases driven by genetic causes. The company's portfolio includes several products aimed at treating diseases such as phenylketonuria, hemophilia, and other genetic disorders.

According to the filing, the shares were sold at a price of $82.91, valuing the transaction at approximately $414,550. This sale is part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year, where Jeffrey Ajer has sold a total of 14,000 shares.

The insider transaction history for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc shows a trend of more sales than purchases among insiders. Over the past year, there have been 20 insider sales and no insider buys.

Shares of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc were trading at $82.91 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $15.59 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 76.73, which is above the industry median.

The stock is currently considered Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8. The GF Value of $103.67 suggests a potential undervaluation of the stock.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This recent sale by Jeffrey Ajer could be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company health and future stock performance.

