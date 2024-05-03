On May 3, 2024, Robert Vanhimbergen, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Hillenbrand Inc (HI, Financial), purchased 2,400 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing.

Hillenbrand Inc (HI, Financial) is a global diversified industrial company that manufactures and sells premium business-to-business products and services for a wide variety of industries. The company operates in segments including advanced process solutions, molding technology solutions, and Batesville.

Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 14,974 shares and has not sold any shares. This recent acquisition aligns with a broader pattern of insider activity at Hillenbrand Inc, where there have been 11 insider buys and 6 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, Hillenbrand Inc shares were trading at $42.58 on the day of the insider's purchase. The company has a market cap of approximately $3.05 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 35.93, which is above both the industry median of 23.7 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, Hillenbrand Inc is considered modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.71, based on a GF Value of $59.56. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider purchase might indicate a positive outlook on the company's future performance and valuation, aligning with the GF Value assessment of the stock being modestly undervalued.

